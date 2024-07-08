Member Exclusive
Trump Narrows Tariff Plans, Senator Daines Visits Beijing, and USTR Holds Hearing on Chinese Shipbuilding
Path Toward Trade Negotiations Still Uncertain as White House Prepares Policy Announcements
Proposed Port Fees on Chinese Ships Bring New Uncertainty to Trade World
Events
US-China Tariff & Trade Tensions: Policies and Responses
A Changing China: Evolving Strategy to Adapt to a New Operating Environment
Geopolitical Risk Series: Trump’s Return – Perspectives from China & the Indo-Pacific
Member-Exclusive
China Market Intelligence
Short takes on policy and regulatory actions that impact the business environment.
China’s 2025 Budget: More Debt, More Tech
Trump’s China Tariff Threat: The Current State of Play
Member-Exclusive
Washington Update
Weekly recaps of every noteworthy development in the US legislative and executive branches.
Trump Announces New and Expansive Reciprocal Tariffs
News Releases
USCBC Responds to Trump Administration’s Reciprocal Tariff on China
USCBC Responds to Trump Administration’s Increase of US Tariffs on China
USCBC and Other Leading Business Organizations Meet With Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York
Fair Treatment in China, Maintaining PNTR, and Boosting US Competitiveness Among Top Industry Priorities for US-China Commercial Relations
American Business Community’s Priorities for Fair US-China Commercial Relations
USCBC’s advocacy paper highlights top industry priorities for US-China commercial relations.
USCBC was created to help American companies navigate the complexities of doing business in China.
A Changing China: Evolving Strategy to Adapt to a New Operating Environment